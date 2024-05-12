Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 224,226 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. 792,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,132. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

