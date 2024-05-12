Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 12th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of STLD opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
