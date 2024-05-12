Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 12th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of STLD opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

