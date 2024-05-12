STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

