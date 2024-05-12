Stifel Nicolaus Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $22.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

