StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RVP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 51,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

