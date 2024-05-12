StockNews.com Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 1-year low of $120.48 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,316,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Lear by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

