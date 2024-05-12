StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
