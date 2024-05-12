StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 in the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

