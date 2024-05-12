StockNews.com Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.