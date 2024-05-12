StockNews.com Lowers Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $344.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.58. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

