StockNews.com Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

