StockNews.com Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.73. 2,294,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 12.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.