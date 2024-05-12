StockNews.com Lowers Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $17.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.58. 316,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,503. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.88. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $268.69 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,582. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 126.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $24,493,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

