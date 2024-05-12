StockNews.com Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPR. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SPR opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

