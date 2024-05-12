StockNews.com Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ichor

Shares of ICHR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.