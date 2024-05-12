Strategic Equity Management Invests $278,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,913. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.73 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

