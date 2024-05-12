Strategic Equity Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.98 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

