Strategic Equity Management Sells 9,973 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $718,622,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after buying an additional 151,414 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,410.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 136,652 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $195.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,466. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

