Strategic Equity Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 3,119,709 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.