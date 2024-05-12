Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOLY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GOLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324. Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74.

Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GOLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

