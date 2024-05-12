Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
Stratex International Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
