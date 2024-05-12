Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of GPCR opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

