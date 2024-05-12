Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 525.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $330.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

