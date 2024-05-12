Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.37

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $16.75. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
