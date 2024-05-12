Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.1 %

SUN opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.06%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

