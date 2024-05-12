Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.