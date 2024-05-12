Susquehanna Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

