Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.
SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
