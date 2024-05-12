Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.