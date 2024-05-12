Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,631 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.