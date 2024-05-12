Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.06. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of C$0.97 million for the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

