Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $556.71 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.21 and its 200-day moving average is $539.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

