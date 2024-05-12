Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Syra Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Syra Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,011. Syra Health has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

