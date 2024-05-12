Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Syra Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Syra Health Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,011. Syra Health has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
About Syra Health
