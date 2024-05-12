Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

