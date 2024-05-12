Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 6.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.5 %

TSM opened at $149.26 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

