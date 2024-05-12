Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.