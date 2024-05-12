TD Cowen Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $2.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

ESS Tech Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESS Tech news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at $307,562.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

