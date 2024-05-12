TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as low as C$2.37. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 4,202 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.15.

TDb Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.