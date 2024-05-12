Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 77,199 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after purchasing an additional 467,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.89. 1,360,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,869. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

