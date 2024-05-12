Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $280.91. 137,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

