Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 36,159 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.05. 1,420,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $100.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

