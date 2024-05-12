Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 486,799 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 554.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of HP worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 154,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,273. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

