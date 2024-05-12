Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 87,967 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,267,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.