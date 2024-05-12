Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. 1,785,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $275.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

