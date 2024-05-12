Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,689 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $38,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $96.33 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.