Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. 1,258,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

