Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SPG traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $147.72. 1,305,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,764. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.