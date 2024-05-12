Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 4,484,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,507. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

