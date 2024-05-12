Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $107.28 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,195 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,879,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $167.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

