Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.23 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.23. 613,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,245. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

