Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.15 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average of $222.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

